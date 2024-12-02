Lebara, WorldRemit to roll out online money transfer service

The deal will allow over 3 million Lebara Mobile and Lebara Money users to use WorldRemit’s digital money transfer service directly from the Lebara app and website, and supports WorldRemit’s plan to serve 10 million customers connected to emerging markets by 2020.

Lebara customers in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark will benefit from WorldRemit’s payout network in over 145 countries and its digital money transfer service. In addition, the UK-based company will benefit from co-branding in Lebara’s full retail estate stores and advertising in Lebara Mobile simpacks sold in 260,000 stores across Western Europe.

WorldRemit’s digital model allows customers to complete their transactions in just a few taps from a smartphone. Its customers make 1 million transactions every month, using the app or the website.