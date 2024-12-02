Leatherback raises USD 10 mln pre-seed round

Leatherback offers a multiple currency solution for cross-border transactions and the funding would be deployed to raise its profile in the fintech arena, as well as extend its capacity in the countries it is licensed and where it is about to be approved.

The company offers multi-currency accounts with the option to exchange currency across multiple countries, including the UK, Canada, India, Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, Angola, South Africa, the UAE, Denmark, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Leatherback is committed to facilitate cross-border trading for individuals and businesses across the globe. It moves money where it needs to be working. The company is building products to give customers services in different countries abroad without hefty transactional charges, regardless of where their business is located.