Leanpay bags in EUR 10 mln Series B funding

Originating from Slovenia, Leanpay is now present in Romania and Hungary and boasts 120 thousand satisfied customers, more than EUR 200 million in consumer loans issued, and cooperation with over 1500 merchant partners, enabling consumers to pay in instalments for a wide range of purchases. In 2023 alone, the company's revenue grew 2.5x, while since Series A, the company's revenue growth has been 4x, as per the press release.











How will the funds be used?

Leanpay offers a seamless user experience in comparison with traditional financing options. The platform offers an entirely digital experience, eliminating the need for bank visits or paper documentation. Shoppers enjoy the flexibility to check their credit limit before the purchase and choose their instalment plan entirely online, making Leanpay a convenient and user-friendly choice.

Officials from LeanPay said this investment will enable them to solidify their market position in Slovenia, scale their operations in Romania and Hungary, continue to roll out innovative services, and attract talent to their growing team to become the digital consumer lending champion in the Central & Eastern European region.

The company’s team also highlighted how Leanpay accelerates merchant partner revenues across different retail industries. They have provided value to numerous merchants across a wide range of industries, from electronics and furniture to sports equipment, medical services, and more. They listen to shops' feedback to customise their approaches and innovate solutions, leading to greater success for their partners.