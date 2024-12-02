Leaf appoints Sarah McCrary as CEO

Formerly COO of Leaf, McCrary succeeds CEO Aron Schwarzkopf as he departs Leaf for other ventures.

McCrary has experience in technology project and product development, and prior to joining Leaf as COO was strategic planning director at Heartland Payment Systems, collaborating with the company’s senior executives and partners on strategic initiatives. She also co-invented Heartland’s E3 end-to-end encryption technology.

LeafPresenter is a tablet specifically designed for commerce. With technology including a magnetic stripe card reader, near field communication (NFC), Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) and front-and- rear-facing cameras, LeafPresenter is able to accept payments via traditional payment cards, gift cards, alternative payment methods such as PayPal and LevelUp and a number of mobile wallets.

In recent news, Leaf has unveiled the launch of Payment Apps, a marketplace through which merchant acquirers market their payment processing services to merchants using the Leaf POS system.