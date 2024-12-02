LEADER, QIWI enter agreement for money remittances

The other countries accepting money remittances are: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Tajikistan.

The LEADER System button is located in the ‘Money Transfers’ page of the QIWI self-service kiosks and in Visa QIWI Wallet interface menu. To complete the transfer, the customer is required to provide details of the sender as well as those of the recipient.

Leader System has been operating on the financial market since 2003, offering its clients a range of products and services as money transfers, mobile payments, loan and fine repayments, utility payments. All mentioned above services are available through banking partners and payment kiosks.

QIWI has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It has deployed over 15 million virtual wallets, over 168,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over RUB 49 billion cash and electronic payments monthly from over 70 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWIs consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to order and pay for goods and services across physical or online environments interchangeably.

