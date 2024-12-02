The collaboration aims to help millions of app users associated with 34 banks and major mobile financial services to make purchases without cash by simply scanning a QR code. The retail payments modernisation endeavour was marked at Le Reve's headquarters in Dhaka, where the CEOs of both companies signed the agreement.

Representatives from REVE Systems described the collaboration as a step towards innovating for customer convenience and security, indicating Le Reve's commitment to embracing the future of retail and supporting national initiatives for a cashless society. In turn, officials from TallyPay highlighted the partnership as a significant advancement in expanding digital payment options in Bangladesh, aligning with the company's mission to build a digitally empowered society.

More information about the two companies

TallyPay and TallyKhata, operated by Progoti Systems Limited, are important players in digital financial services, offering robust QR payment solutions developed using the Bangla QR standard, initiated by Bangladesh Bank for interoperable digital retail payments. TallyPay Enterprise serves corporates and large merchants with a comprehensive QR payment infrastructure suitable for multi-branch operations, while TallyKhata caters to small businesses and micro-merchants with an easy-to-use bookkeeping and payment app, positioning itself as a well-known digital platform for small business management in Bangladesh with over a million active users.

For Le Reve, this partnership not only signifies simplified payment processing at each counter but also efficient end-of-day financial reconciliations, contributing to a smooth operational flow. Le Reve was founded in 2009 and operates 19 stores across major cities in Bangladesh at the time of writing.