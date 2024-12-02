LBBW, equensWorldline extend partnership in SEPA payments until 2025

equensWorldline has been providing LBBW with a broad range of services for 12 years; these range from processing SEPA credit transfer to SEPA direct debit, SEPA card clearing, and XML checks. equensWorldline also acts as a technical service provider and as central clearing house for various national payment transaction formats.

Going forward, equensWorldline will continue to process well over 1 billion SEPA transactions annually on its platform for LBBW, and this figure is expected to rise in the following years.