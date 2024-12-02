LazyPay expands its BNPL service for the quick commerce sector

Clients now have the option to pay for high-frequency purchases in fix installments and will also benefit from a smooth payment experience through LazyPay’s fast and simple technology.

By partnering with Zepto, LazyPay increases its national merchant network to over 38,000 and will deliver an enhanced experience for Zepto customers by allowing them to adopt a BNPL payment solution.

Zepto is one of the many quick-commerce solution providers with a fast-paced growth, adding over 100,000 new customers per week. With a low cart abandonment rate and a flexible payment solution, Zepto can now serve customers from various regions, including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore.