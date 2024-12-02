Lazy Oaf uses Cloud Fulfilment to avoid human errors

Cloud provides a multichannel service together with its own warehouse management system, postandparcel.info reports. The virtual warehouse means retailers can view the progress of an order from the moment it is placed to when it is packed or unpacked. Moreover, Cloud Fulfilment gives each customer a unique log in allowing them to see where their stock is at any given time.

“Before, everything was written down which meant there was more chance of mistakes being made. Now mistakes are practically non-existent, Alex Hood, Digital Content Manager for Lazy Oaf, said. “Also, there is more transparency with Cloud – we are able to see and monitor everything that`s going on. Before it was a very manual procedure and now everything has been integrated into the one system.”