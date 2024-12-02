Lazada raises EUR 200 mln in funding round to drive ecommerce operations

Temasek, an investment company based in Singapore, leads this financing round. Rocket Internet, an online incubator of companies, participates as an existing shareholder of Lazada with an amount of EUR 15.3 million.

Based on this financing round, Lazada’s post-money valuation of EUR 504.4 million increases to EUR 957.8 million. Lazada operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

