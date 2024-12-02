Lazada, Mastercard collaborate to support ecommerce growth in Southeast Asia

This comes as Lazada is committed to delivering streamlined ecommerce offerings that serve the needs of the region’s brands and sellers.

In addition, this partnership enables Mastercard to reach new audiences with Lazada’s wide network of users in the SEA region, including those in developing markets. At the same time, merchants will be able to use Mastercard’s solutions.

Here are some initiatives that Lazada and Mastercard will roll out in this partnership: