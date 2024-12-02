Lazada launches self-certification website for ecommerce businesses

Businesses who learn on ladazasolutions.com have the option to receive Lazada Sponsored Solutions SMART certification upon the completion of key lesson modules.

The website also features case studies of real-world applications of LSS by businesses on the Lazada platform. The website is aimed at brands, sellers, and agencies to better understand and utilize LSS, and to gain credibility and recognition for their skill and expertise in growing businesses.











Lazadasolutions.com courses are structured with estimated average completion times for each module, enabling users to learn at their own pace. Lazada Solutions SMART certification programmes are free to access on any device so that anyone can get certified regardless of their level of familiarity with Lazada Sponsored Solutions. The website's library of free lessons and study guides are easy to navigate to identify learning modules relevant to each user.

Officials from Lazada Group said they are happy to be one the first ecommerce players in Southeast Asia to launch and drive self-certification programmes in the region at this scale. Lazada's mission has always been about accelerating progress through commerce and technology, and lazadasolutions.com highlights their commitment to augment their brands, sellers, and partner agencies by providing them quality education and certifications to grow and succeed.





Certification increase credibility

Lazada Solutions SMART Certification allows users to authenticate their proficiency in Lazada Sponsored Solutions, and is now available in Beginner level, with Advanced and Expert levels to follow. Users can earn a Lazada Sponsored Solutions digital badge for display on their social profiles such as LinkedIn upon successful completion of a certification assessment.

All courses, certifications and education materials are currently available in English, with Simplified Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, and Vietnamese versions scheduled for release in the second half of 2023.





What does Lazada Group do?

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's ecommerce platform. Since 2013, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Now, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million active sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become one of the largest in the region.