Lazada announces cross-border ecommerce strategy updates

The ecommerce platform aims to increase its cross-border operations for international brands and merchants to expand their reach to consumers.

Specifically, Lazada wants to identify the top 300 brands among all cross-border sellers in each of the countries where it operates. This would allow more visibility for the products of the selected brands when users search and browse on Lazada.

In addition, the ecommerce company wants to revamp Global Collection, its dedicated channel to showcase assortment by Lazada’s cross-border merchants from all around the world. Global Collection 2.0 taps on algorithm-based search functions to filter the wide cross-border assortment to spotlight sellers so that customers can easily find them.

Starting with April 2019, cross-border sellers who are interested in joining Lazada no longer need an invite to sell their goods on the platform; they can submit applications in the self-service system. Once the review is completed, they can become Lazada merchants.