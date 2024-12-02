Laybuy is an integral part of the region’s retail ecosystem, and its relaunch under Klarna ensures that the platform offers reliability and meets the needs of Kiwi merchants and customers in a compliant way. Klarna aims to strengthen New Zealand’s BNPL sector and support local businesses.











Relaunching Laybuy for Kiwi online shoppers

Popular brands in New Zealand, such as Mix and Match, PB Tech, Postie, and Designer Wardrobe, are adopting Laybuy at checkout again, offering shoppers a convenient way to purchase. These brands note that clients will feel familiar with re-engaging with Laybuy, as it is a recognised payment method in the country. More retailers are expected to adopt Laybuy by Klarna in the near future. The solution will be available at online checkouts, with plans to add in-store payments later this year.

By combining Laybuy’s recognition in the region with Klarna’s technology and global reach, the relaunch is set to meet industry standards of safety and efficiency. As part of the relaunch, the companies partnered with Airwallex to improve the onboarding process, enabling Kiwi retailers to start offering Laybuy at checkout faster and easier. Airwallex supports businesses via its checkout solution, which enables new ways to get paid. Adding new payment methods improves customer experience and helps merchants grow by optimising conversion rates at the POS. This collaboration ensures that businesses can grow and expand in a more accessible and customer-focused financial ecosystem.

Laybuy is powered by Klarna’s fraud prevention systems, real-time affordability checks, and an infrastructure that ensures compliance with strict global regulatory standards. With over 93 million active users and 675,000 retailers across 26 markets, Klarna’s platform will upgrade Laybuy, making shopping smarter and safer for Kiwi consumers, while helping merchants grow.