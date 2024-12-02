Lawson joins forces with Alipay for mobile payments in China

Starting from August 11, 2015, Alipay mobile payment has been available at Lawson convenience stores in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai. When checking out, consumers can show their Alipay payment code and the cashier will scan the code to complete the payment.

As a convenience store brand in Japan, Lawson entered the Chinese market in 1996. In 2015, nearly 40,000 supermarket and convenient store outlets support payment with Alipay. So far, those retailers include Carrefour, Vanguard, Wal-Mart, Wumart, Lianhua, Auchan, Wuhan Zhongbai, C-store, Family Mart, 7-Eleven, C&U and Alldays.