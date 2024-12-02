Law firm launches antitrust investigation into CVS, Rite Aid for blocking Apple Pay

The firm is currently considering a potential class action to restore Apple Pay service at CVS and Rite Aid stores and would like to hear from consumers affected by the pharmacies decision.

CVS and Rite Aid have long allowed contactless payments at their retail stores, but less than one week after Apple deployed Apple Pay, the retail pharmacy chains disabled those system to prohibit the payment method.

In light of this situation, Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe is investigating whether CVS and Rite Aid violated the antitrust laws by banding together with other MCX members in a decision to boycott Apple Pay.