Mercury Payment Systems, a payment technology and service provider for small to mid-sized businesses, provides PayPal with solutions for Lavu clients using their services for credit card processing.

Enhanced check-ins enable PayPal accounts to register on Lavu’s interface. These funds can then be applied to orders. Merchants using the PayPal extension for Lavu iPad POS enable PayPal customers to pay with their desired funding source from their PayPal wallet. Food service businesses which have enabled this feature appear on the PayPal app.

In recent news, eBay has informed its Board of Directors that a plan to separate itself from PayPal in 2015 is set in place and is subject to customary conditions.