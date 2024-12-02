Latvian lending startup Nordigen secures USD 800,000 funding

Nordigen says it aims to disrupt credit bureaus and help creditworthy people get access to loans.

Nordigen’s core product allows a lender to verify a customer’s real income and spending habits to make the first assessment of their creditworthiness.

With the new funds, Nordigen explains that it will be hiring across the board with a focus on sales and business development. A big part of the investment will also be directed towards entering new markets, such as Brazil, South Africa, the US and UK.

The company works with banks and alternative lenders in 12 countries, including the Baltic states, Spain, Finland, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Czech Republic, Australia, and New Zealand.