LATTICE80 to roll out crypto exchange for institutional investors

In addition to the launch of a Crypto Hub in the Central Business District of Singapore, this is the second important announcement made by the London-based fintech hub for the cryptocurrency industry. As most cryptocurrency exchanges in the world operate for retail investors, the institutional exchange will cater exclusively to institutional investors, according to the company’s official press release.

The exchange will offer liquidity to other cryptocurrency funds and exchanges via a market making engine. LATTICE80’s initiative, apart from offering the technology and platform, will also provide an institutional level of compliance to its partners.

Another initiative coming from the fintech hub is LATTICE80’s KAYA Network - a platform that connects fintech and blockchain organisations, financial institutions, corporates, governments and the public in 200 cities globally. It is backed by an AI engine to identify trends and opportunities based on market data, track records of old companies, correlating custom variables developed over time.