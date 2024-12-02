LATTICE80 launches KAYA token on NEM

KAYA Network is LATTICE80s vision to connect fintech and blockchain organisations, financial institutions, corporates, governments and the public in 200 cities globally.

The network currently has over 11,000 companies in its database, and launching the KAYA token for offering its services to members. Startup members and other partners will also be able to offer their own services to other members of the network.

KAYA token is a pure utility token to offer LATTICE80 and partners services to their customers. LATTICE80 chose the NEM platform to issue the first set of tokens and build services on it.

KAYA Network will be a digital platform to build services with various stakeholders in fintech and blockchain. LATTICE80 will continue to expand its network to co-create the next generation of Financial Services with partners within the KAYA Network, said Joe Seunghyun Cho, Co-founder and CEO of LATTICE80.

LATTICE80 is a Global Fintech Hub building an ecosystem for fintech startups, corporates, financial institutions, governments, and the public to collaborate, learn, and co-create. LATTICE80 opened the Fintech hub in Singapore in Nov 2016 and is in the process of opening several branches in Europe and Asia in 2018. The project is backed by Marvelstone Group.