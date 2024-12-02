LATTICE80 launches crypto volatility free platform

KAYA Network is LATTICE80s vision to connect fintech startups, financial institutions, corporates, governments and the public to develop financial services focused on the unbanked and United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The network currently has over 11,000 fintech companies in its database and recently launched the KAYA Token to build blockchain based fintech solutions. LATTICE80 recently opened a new Fintech Hub branch in Hong Kong to run UN SDG focused Blockchain Accelerator Programme.

LATTICE80 opened the fintech hub in Singapore in November 2016 and moved its global HQ to London in 2018. The project was an initiative of the Marvelstone Group, a privately owned hedge fund group.