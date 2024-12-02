Latin American operators launch app store carrier billing with Bango

The launches will enable carrier billing for Telefónica Colombia customers using the Windows Phone Store and Firefox Marketplace, as well as customers of Nextel and Iusacell in Mexico using Google Play.

Bango already powers carrier billing in a number of Latin American markets, for users of Windows Phone Store, BlackBerry World and Firefox Marketplace. Amazon, Samsung, BlackBerry, Facebook, Mozilla, Google and Microsoft have all selected the Bango Payment Platform to power their carrier billing functionality.

Bango provides software which enables customers to make payments on their mobile phones which are then charged to their monthly phone bill. In other words, Bango allows users to place charges on their phone bills for purchases made directly from the mobile device, including tablets. Bangos mobile device billing is automatically authenticated through its partnerships with mobile carriers.