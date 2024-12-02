Latin America: eBay launches websites for online shoppers

Wendy Jones, eBay’s vice president of global expansion and cross-border trade, has informed that the company launches websites in Spanish and Portuguese that will integrate local currencies and ecommerce services for individual countries. The services are aimed at 19 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

Revenues from the company’s traditional business, including fixed-price item sales and auctions, have decreased, expanding by 10% in Q1 2014 as compared to 12% gain in Q1 2013. Sales in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are all estimated to rise by around 19% in 2014, according to the research company, EMarketer, cited by the same source.

Wendy Jones has also stated that the company has been adding customers in the region, including more than 1 million new Latin American consumers who shopped on eBay in English with USD in 2013.

eBay has worked with its PayPal payments unit, which is already present in Latin America, to improve its analysis of what shoppers there want.

In related news, eBay is rolling out a mobile app in Portuguese for its overall marketplace business. It already has a smartphone app for Spanish speakers. The company also will be updating its service for mobile web browsers, for shoppers who haven’t downloaded the apps.

eBay has also expanded its global shipping program to Brazil, making the process convenient when shoppers buy products from a US merchant. The program, also available in Mexico and more than 50 countries around the world, enables consumers to acknowledge the final price for items on the website, with additional taxes included.