Latin America: delays in delivery - major issue in B2C ecommerce

In Brazil, there is a high demand for free shipment among consumers, although delivery delays have been regarded as inconvenient factors. The postal system accounts for the largest share of the B2C ecommerce delivery in the local market.

In Argentina, over half of online shoppers had their online purchases delivered to their homes in 2013, while a quarter picked them up in store.

In Mexico, online shoppers cherish free shipping, as more than half are ready to add items to the shopping cart in order to qualify for free shipping, and online retailers who have offered free shipping promotions note significant increase in sales.

