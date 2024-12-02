LaterPay, Salon, Pueblo Pulp team up for subscription payments

After testing various monetisation strategies, Salon and LaterPay landed on a user-centric model that allows Salon to generate reader revenue without offering premium content. The recently implemented model enables readers to select an editorial environment that suits their preferences. Users are able to opt for a free, ad-supported model or an ad-free, reader-supported model.

LaterPay’s payments infrastructure allows Salon’s US readers to make one-click time pass purchases for the new ad-free version of the website, in increments of one hour, one week, one month or one year. The infrastructure also allows readers to delay registration and payment until they reach a USD 5 threshold.

LaterPay works with publishers as a collaborating partner, and tests multiple monetisation strategies. By using LaterPay’s solution, digital publishers and service providers can expand existing subscription models and increase paying customer bases.