LaterPay launches new solution for SaaS companies

In conjunction with this new offering, the company has partnered with Microsoft Germany to enable cloud services.

Using LaterPay Pro solution, Microsoft Germany partner aConTech Enterprise IT Solutions will allow its customers to offer the Microsoft Azure Backup service without first having their customers register and pay upfront.

Customers will only be prompted to register and pay after meeting an EUR 250 threshold. As part of this offering, LaterPay will also allow flexible threshold amounts on a per provider basis.

Instead of requiring upfront registration and payment – which derails the majority of all intended purchases – LaterPay Pro defers this process until purchases reach a predetermined threshold.

LaterPay’s new offerings come as it continues to expand into the US market. The company raised EUR 7.5 million in funding in late 2017, and in January 2018, the company announced it had over 200,000 active and registered users in Germany.