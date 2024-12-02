LaterPay Introduces new cross-device, cross-platform identity solution for publishers

LaterPay is a technology company that provides a payment infrastructure that allows users to access publishers’ content without having to pre-enter payments information.

LaterPay’s MUID solution integrates first-party publisher data and combines cookies with a proprietary algorithm to assign publishers’ users unique, anonymous identifiers for re-targeting purposes. Users will no longer have to register on every new device or platform, which in turn helps publishers provide consistent experiences across all devices and platforms and generate more revenue.

In addition, publishers can personalize the user experience with custom rewards and incentives based on a user’s consumption behavior. Unlike other systems, MUID is permanent and the user tokens never expire. LaterPay’s MUID solution is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe.