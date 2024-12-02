LatentView Analytics and Arvato Financial Solutions team up

The cooperation focuses on delivering services and solutions that help companies drive digital transformation of financial business processes. The agreement will help financial organizations utilize advanced data analytics to gain insights in the market and derive a competitive advantage.

The agreement between LatentView Analytics and Arvato Financial Solutions provides international clients both with exceptional consulting services comprising LatentView’s leading techniques in advanced analytics environments with Arvato Financial Solutions’ in-depth experience in financial business processes, industry and domain expertise. With a focus on clearly defined use cases and a mutual alignment on strategic goals, the partnership guarantees the smooth integration with daily business, continuous change management and regular internal communications for the clients.

The digital transformation of business processes is the key challenge companies are currently facing. Especially in the context of finance processes, heterogeneous data and inconsistent activities, as well as a variety of vendors and systems sometimes lead to a difficult and complex starting situation. Corporations therefore need to identify the success factors for the digitalization of finance processes.

Under the partnership, LatentView and Arvato will collaborate to provide strategic consulting and analytic services to financial service organizations within industries such as e-commerce, insurance, banking and telecommunications.