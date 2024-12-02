Las Vegas' RTC partners with Masabi





With the launch of the new Open Payments solution, RTC and Masabi allow Las Vegas tourists and local riders to tap their contactless credit or debit card, as well as their mobile device, for transit without needing to download RTC’s app or purchase a paper pass. Provided in union with Visa, the solution intends to offer both convenience and accelerated boarding, improving the overall passenger experience in the region’s buses.











By introducing the new solution, RTC intends to provide its riders with increased convenience and flexibility, enabling them to leverage the contactless cards or mobile wallets they already have to board the bus and tap-to-pay, without requiring them to select a fare or buy a ticket in advance. This significantly benefits tourists visiting Las Vegas by making using the region’s transit network simpler and more convenient. In RCT’s case, the adoption of Open Payments focuses on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs associated with traditional ticketing infrastructure. The solution minimises boarding times and leads to enhanced service reliability and customer satisfaction.Furthermore, Masabi selected the Visa Acceptance Platform to provide the solution, as it can securely accept contactless payments, manage risk, and offer tokenisation services. In addition to this, the company leveraged its acquiring partnership with Worldpay from FIS . By combining the offerings, it can deliver a consolidated configuration that is available to all Justride customers in the US and includes pre-integrated validators, Level 3 EMV pre-certification, and a Merchant of Record service. The solution intends to simplify the adoption of an Open Payments system for agencies of all sizes across North America. The current announcement comes as an addition to the launch of Account-Based Ticketing in July 2023 , which provides a similar Scan to Pay rider experience for RideRTC app users and cash riders, with both solutions being enabled by the same platform.

According to Masabi’s officials, Open Payments offer a simplified rider experience by allowing them to tap a card or phone to pay and ride. By working with Visa and Worldpay, the company expressed its enthusiasm over the launch of the new system in Las Vegas, delivering payment technology city-wide to a major US metropolitan area and prioritising the convenience of riders to provide an improved travel experience. Representatives from RTC stated that since the launch of Account-Based Ticketing, the company continued to develop services in partnership with Masabi to create a solution that addresses the needs of its customer base. The launch underlines RTC’s commitment to providing improved services to its riders.



As per the statement offered by Visa, the Visa Acceptance Platform was developed to support partners integrate advanced payment services and offer solutions to the market that can improve how individuals pay in their everyday lives. The company assisted in the launch to help transit agencies accept fares so riders can have a faster and more convenient experience.