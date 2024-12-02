Large Czech bank selects Nuance to boost customer experience via biometrics

The project is part of Ceská sporitelna’s recently announced digital banking strategy that enables customers to authenticate themselves by voice when calling their bank. As a result, customers simply speak in order to verify their identity with contact centre agents. Nuance’s voice biometrics technology works in the background to measure physical and behavioural characteristics of callers’ voices, matching each legitimate customer with their unique voiceprint to confirm their identity.

Ceská sporitelnais is the first bank in the Czech Republic to join the list of enterprises leveraging Nuance’s biometric solutions, according to the official press release. Customers from a diverse set of industries are already enjoying customer adoption of the technology.

Among Nuance customers that have each enrolled more than one million voiceprints in their deployment of Nuance’s Security Suite, to authenticate customers, the company names: the Australian Taxation Office, ICICI Bank, Santander, TalkTalk and Vodafone Turkey.