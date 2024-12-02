Large Chinese retail company launches blockchain research lab

Jingdong Group (JD.com) controls roughly 30% of the B2C online market in China with 314 million active users, and focuses on implementation of new technologies in ecommerce, delivery services, and finance.

According to the announcement, JD has collaborated with the Ying Wu College of Computing at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and the Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ISCAS) to establish a blockchain technology lab. The lab will be geared towards solving efficiency problems and examining new applications for the technology.

Among other objectives of the lab, JD cites long-term joint research efforts in fundamental consensus protocols, privacy protection, and security in decentralized applications (DApps).

In August 2018, JD revealed its new Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform named JD Blockchain Open Platform and designed to help commercial customers to build, host and implement blockchain solutions without having to develop the technology from scratch.