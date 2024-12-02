Laos bank, Wallyt to facilitate WeChat Pay and Alipay payments

Through the partnership, business customers of BCEL will be able to accept mobile payments through Chinese mobile wallets WeChat Pay and Alipay. Meanwhile, Chinese tourists will be able to pay using one of these two popular mobile payments platforms at over 10,000 merchants in Laos, including supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels and tourist attractions.

The collaboration between BCEL and Wallyt will also see the two companies working together to integrate more mobile payments options to meet the basic requirement of local merchants and users.

Hong Kong-based startup Wallyt specializes in mobile payments, providing several products such as an aggregated payments solution, a digital wallet, and an electronic card system.

Prior to its collaboration with Wallyt, BCEL had partnered with UnionPay International to launch UnionPay QR code service for the first time in the country, enabling local merchants to accept QR code payments.

BCEL also operates its own mobile payments platform, called OnePay, which allows users to pay anyone, anywhere directly from their bank account using QR codes.