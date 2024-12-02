Länsförsäkringar Bank completes TCS implementation for core banking

The bank, the fifth largest retail bank in Sweden, aims to meet rising expectations of Nordic consumers, create competitive differentiation, and participate in new business opportunities enabled by digital technologies.

TCS BaNCS supports the Swedish retail banking portfolio for loans processing, complex payments infrastructure – including integration with Bankgirot (Autogiro, DataClearing, Giro) – real-time payments (Swish), Privatgirot, PlusGirot and the Riksbank and reconciliations.

The new solution is expected to enable flexibility in services and pricing and help the bank launch new products. TCS says that the tech’s architectural features enable easier integration with third party systems.