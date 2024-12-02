This collaboration aims to improve the connectivity between global consumers and Sri Lankan merchants. Alipay+, a unified wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services under Ant International, will offer 14 of its international payment partners for use across Sri Lanka. Travellers from 10 countries and regions can scan the LANKQR at over 400.000 merchants to make purchases.











Interoperability for travellers visiting Sri Lanka

The Alipay+ partner network includes Alipay, AlipayHK, MPay, Hipay, GCash, Changi Pay and OCBC Digital, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad, Naver Pay and Toss Pay, TrueMoney, BigPay, and Tinaba. The countries included are China, Mongolia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Italy.

Reports from the SLTDA (Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority) show growth in Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, with visitor arrivals increasing by 38% in 2024 compared to 2023. For 2025, the country is targeting 3 million tourist arrivals and USD 5 billion in tourism-related revenue.

Through the collaboration with Ant International, LankaPay aims to leverage Alipay+’s cross-border payment solution to connect itself with partner users worldwide, enabling them to make simple payments every time they visit Sri Lanka. The national payment network is committed to improving payment convenience for tourists and business travellers, as well as attracting foreign exchange in the country. It plans to support the country’s tourism sector with secure and simple digital payments, providing a better travel experience for users and delivering a cost-effective digital payment acceptance mechanism to local merchants.

LANKAQR is a national initiative launched by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to ensure all QR code-based transactions are standardised and interoperable. The network is managed by LankaPay, delivering a platform that connects banks, customers, and merchants into a single payment network across the country.