LankaClear, JCB roll out co-branded cards in Sri Lanka

According to the press release, with the launch of NCS programme, LankaPay/JCB co-badged payment cards are accepted at ATMs and merchants on JCB network globally. In addition, this partnership enables JCB cardholders worldwide to use their cards at ATMs and POS terminals in Sri Lanka.

Under the NCS programme, MCB Bank, Regional Development Bank, HDFC Bank of Sri Lanka, Siyapatha Finance, Sampath Bank and other banks will issue EMV enabled LankaPay/JCB co-badged cards.

Incorporated in February 2002 as the National Cheque Clearing House, LankaClear has expanded its service offering to be the National Payment Network of Sri Lanka. Owned by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and all Licensed Commercial Banks operating in Sri Lanka, the company offers solutions for the banking sector and other industries.