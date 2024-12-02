Landmark Group launches ecommerce portal in India

This development is expected to help the company’s omnichannel strategy in India, wherein a customer can shop online from offline stores and get the product delivered as per his/her preference and more. “The Indian ecommerce market is both massive and hyper-competitive. said Savitar Jagtiani, Business Head Ecommerce, Landmarkshops.

Currently, the portal covers over 10,000 products across women, men and kids’ apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Speaking on the development, Kabir Lumba, MD of Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd said, “With this, we look forward to expanding the market of these brands (Lifestyle and Max) by making them accessible to customers across the country, including the cities where these brands have yet not established a physical presence.”

As per reports, Lifestyle and Max have grown significantly over the years to become household shops that customers are interested in. Lifestyle is about USD 753 million retail apparel brand which is expected to become about USD 1.2 to USD 1.3 billion company in the by 2019. Meanwhile, Max isgrowing at the rate of 38% CAGR every year.