Landmark Arabia implements online payments by SADAD

The feature is available on HomeCentre.com, Centrepointstores.com, SplashFashions.com, MaxFashion.com, BabyshopStores.com, ShoeMartStores.com and LifestyleShops.com, as well as on iPhone and Android apps.

In order to pay, customers need to create an account and load it with money from their bank account. They can then shop and select SADAD from the payment options available during checkout. Shoppers will then be redirected to their sign-in page where they can enter the username and password and proceed to pay.

SADAD was established in 2004 by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), as a way for customers to pay their bills digitally. In 2016, SAMA launched SADAD Account, which is an online payment option designed especially for online shopping. At the moment, 12 banks in Saudi Arabia offer the facility to set up a SADAD account: National Commercial Bank (NCB), Samba Financial Group, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank (SABB), AlJazira Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Arab National Bank (ANB), Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), Banque Saudi Fransi,Alawwal Bank, Alinma Bank and Bank Albilad.