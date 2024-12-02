LANDI expands its partnership with NMI with the launch of LANDI M20SE





Following this announcement, the product was developed as a cost-effective alternative to traditional mobile POS terminals, aiming to give small businesses the possibility to access an easy and affordable way to modernise in-person payments.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the LANDI x NMI partnership

According to the official press release, the product was designed to be fully compatible with Mastercard’s Cloud Commerce Tap to Pay on Android, and it is expected to streamline operations and deliver a secure and efficient checkout experience for ISOs, resellers, and their merchants. At the same time, it provides the benefits of integrating modern payment technology, like SoftPOS, while minimising complexity and upfront costs, aiming to offer businesses and institutions flexibility, functionality, and value.

All its functionality will be available in-app, with no need for external peripherals or software developments. In addition, it will also include different features when used with the Cloud Commerce app, enabling merchants to add multiple line items to a sale, prompt for tips, send digital receipts, and view transactions, as well as apply discounts or tax rates, and void or refund payments.

The M20SE also reflects LANDI’s commitment to delivering optimised mobile devices that keep businesses competitive and secure in today’s fast-moving payments landscape. The partnership aims to enable merchants to benefit from a fast, flexible, cost-effective way to accept secure Tap to Pay transactions, as well as an improved checkout experience anywhere they do business.