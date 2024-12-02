LANDI expands into international markets as LANDI Global

Through this expansion, LANDI aims to create a digital ecosystem for merchants and reaffirms its commitment to an ever-evolving payment market worldwide. Moreover, this represents a significant step in the company's evolution, amplifying its footprint beyond national boundaries.









Significant growth and expansion in key areas

LANDI is a company known for introducing its Android Payment Terminal, setting the stage for the Smart POS trend. Moreover, in November 2023, LANDI launched an addition to its product lineup, the C20Pro POS Terminal, which was set to provide businesses with a reliable and efficient solution while ensuring stability and durability.

With wide experience in the dynamic payment industry, LANDI is poised for significant growth and expansion in key areas. Thus, launching LANDI Global represents a key step in its strategic expansion to different markets worldwide.

In an official press release, the company also announced its new product portfolio, featuring great design and particular specifications, such as payment solutions, electronic cash registers, Google-certified devices for indoor and outdoor mobility, and a comprehensive suite of solutions for its customers and partners. To do that, the company surveyed the market for new talents and forged strong partnerships.

Following this launch, LANDI Global stated that the company is currently active in many geographies from the Pacific, Asia, India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to the Americas and it has opened regional headquarters in key cities like Singapore, Paris, and Atlanta, where the teams are set to support its customers.





More about LANDI

LANDI provides the forefront of the smart Point of Sales (POS) industry (checkout, payments, and mobility) specialising in solutions for a simple payment experience. With a 10-year background in innovation in China, LANDI has over 500 global patents issued, and 100 million terminals deployed. As a fully independent entity since 2022, LANDI is now expanding into international markets, offering a comprehensive product portfolio to support the digital transformation of businesses worldwide.

From hardware devices to cloud-based solutions, the company helps businesses with an all-encompassing merchant ecosystem, integrating Linux and Android hardware, a development platform, payment kernels SDK, and the versatile TermHub includes the installed base management, remote control, and a full apps store.