Lamassu launches Rakía, a Bitcoin ATM processing platform

Rakía is an open source software developed in order to enable decentralization of Bitcoin ATM networks using the platform, as well as cryptocurrency customization and integration of third-party services. Features of the Rakía platform include: remittance between developed and developing nations, a two-way Lamassu machine in two international airport hubs and a bankless ATM.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.