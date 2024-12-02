Ladbrokes, SafeCharge team up for payment technology

As per the agreement, Ladbrokes will deploy SafeCharge’s suite of payment technologies including: one-click deposits, payment optimization and PCI compliance solution. Ladbrokes selected SafeCharge as a payment services partner in order to enable repeat customers re-deposit from both online and mobile devices.

SafeCharge is a PCI certified, international payment service provider, integrating payment gateway services with online fraud prevention solutions. SafeCharge handles transactions for European betting companies and also for businesses in the foreign exchange trading sector.

Ladbrokes is a provider of retail bookmaking in the UK, Ireland, Belgium and Spain where it operates a combined total of more than 2,800 betting shops. Ladbrokes offers thousands of betting markets on a daily basis via the internet, mobile and telephone.