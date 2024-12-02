Ladbrokes Coral fined GBP 5.9 mln for failings to protect customers

Between November 2014 and October 2017, the betting and gambling company failed to put effective safeguards in place to “prevent consumers suffering gambling harm”, according to the Gambling Commission. For instance, one customer lost GBP 98,000 and had asked the company to stop sending promotions; however, the company failed to carry out “social responsibility interactions”.

The Gambling Commission said the problems occurred over the three-year period and carried on after GVC Holdings bought Ladbrokes Coral. GVC Holdings will pay GBP 4.8 million and divest GBP 1.1 million “gained from customers as a result of its failings”.