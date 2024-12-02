Label Insight leads to more personalised ecommerce through high order attribute data

High order attribute data has been used to power brand transparency initiatives and support retailer wellness programmes. As a result, brands and retailers can deliver on consumers needs for both convenience and healthy choices.

Independent grocery chain Raleys is the first retailer to use Label Insight high order attribute data to develop an integrated and seamless omnichannel shopping experience covering in-store, online and mobile app. According to an eMarketer report, digital grocery is a USD 70+ billion market and is expected to be the biggest driver of growth in the entire ecommerce sector over the next five years.

Shoppers increasingly want organic, natural and minimally processed foods. The Raleys Shelf Guide programme is based on custom attributes such as Minimally Processed and Nutrient Dense. These attributes were designed by Raleys dietitians in partnership with Label Insight, based on specific ingredient and nutrient criteria.

In Raleys eCart, each attribute, based on years of rigorous research and categorization, is enabled as an interactive filter on the entire product assortment. Users can select one or more Shelf Guide attributes as filters for their browsing while shopping. By helping shoppers find products that meet their particular dietary needs, Raleys has created a frictionless e-commerce experience to increase digital basket size.

Bringing Shelf Guides icons to online shoppers via Raleys eCart, they can quickly find the products that meet their health-and-wellness needs. Label Insight has provided more product and ingredient data to power the Shelf Guide programme. With high order attribute data, customers can make informed shopping decisions and create an improved ecommerce experience.