LabCorp exposes over 7.7 mln consumers data, including financial details

That third party is the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), which also recently notified Quest Diagnostics a large blood testing providers in the US, that an intrusion in its payments Web site exposed personal, financial and medical data on nearly 12 million Quest patients.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, LabCorp. Announced it learned that the breach at AMCA persisted between Aug. 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019. Furthermore, the information exposed could include first and last name, date of birth, address, phone, date of service, provider, and balance information, according to security expert Brain Krebs.

LabCorp further said the AMCA has informed LabCorp “it is in the process of sending notices to approximately 200,000 LabCorp consumers whose credit card or bank account information may have been accessed. AMCA has not yet provided LabCorp a list of the affected LabCorp consumers or more specific information about them”, Brian Krebs added.

The AMCA is a New York company with a storied history of aggressively collecting debt for a broad range of businesses, including medical labs and hospitals, direct marketers, telecom companies, and state and local traffic/toll agencies.