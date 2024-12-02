Kyriba launches real-time payments integration through J.P. Morgan API

This allows Kyriba clients that are also J.P. Morgan clients to send real-time payments in the US through The Clearing House’s RTP network. This is the latest for Kyriba’s growing connectivity options that bridge global financial systems, empowering finance executives to mobilize their global cash and liquidity.

Real-time payments (RTP) is a game changer for many corporate finance teams who require more choices in how they send payments. In addition to the faster payment transmission and acknowledgement, real-time payments on The Clearing House’s RTP network can be sent on-demand, simplifying the reconciliation and back office application of payments as compared to managing batch files.