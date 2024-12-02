Kyriba closes USD 160 mln growth round

The Investment round was led by Bridgepoint, an international private equity group, which gives Bridgepoint a majority stake in the business.

With the new capital, Kyriba will enhance product development and customer support, and expand its partner ecosystem.

Kyriba’s approach to cash and liquidity management empowers CFOs, corporate treasurers and finance teams to make strategic investment decisions, protect against fraud and financial risk, and unlock trapped cash. The company’s cloud platform connects siloed financial systems – banks, ERPs and other systems.