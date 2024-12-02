Kyriba client Naval Group goes live with SWIFT gpi for corporates

Naval Group, an international high-tech company in naval defense systems, was among the first to complete a payment through the SWIFT gpi early adopter program. SWIFT gpi offers yet another option for Kyriba clients to optimize their payments experience worldwide.

The new service will also help protect payments for Naval Group’s clients and suppliers in the 18 countries where the company operates.

In the first half of 2019, Kyriba launched APIs (application protocol interface) with Citi bank for faster payments and with JP Morgan bank to enable real-time payments; and in 2018, partnered with World First for cross-border payments and reduce transaction fees for its corporate clients in Europe.