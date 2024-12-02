Kyriba augments its marketplace with Jiko's direct access to T-Bills

Through this new capability, Kyriba’s clients will be able to proactively manage their T-bill holdings with simplicity, security, and improved liquidity.











A corporate money storage solution to help Kyriba’s clients

Jiko’s corporate Money Storage solution allows treasurers to seamlessly have their cash directly deployed into T-bills, held at custody bank BNY Mellon. Jiko’s key innovation lies in the blending of the payment technology of its national bank with the proprietary trading and ledgering technology of its registered broker-dealer, allowing clients to conveniently deploy cash into T-bill maturities of their choosing (currently 1, 3, 6, and 12 months) without having to hire traders or work through complex brokerage interfaces.

Jiko automatically invests or liquidates positions when a wire instruction is received, and recently showcased the ability to do so quickly and at scale by completing a same-day withdrawal of over USD 100 million for a corporate customer.

Kyriba’s officials said that Jiko makes it very easy to deploy cash into T-bills – the popular low-risk asset class that has historically been cumbersome for corporates to access. The availability of Jiko Money Storage in Kyriba’s Marketplace gives their clients the flexibility to grow their liquidity securely and without penalty, as treasury teams strive to optimise liquidity planning and reduce their vulnerability to rising interest rates.





Key features of Jiko Money Storage:

A simple user experience that relies on trading automation, abstracting all the operational complexities away;

Companies of all tiers are able to seamlessly store money directly in US T-bills;

T-bills are securely held at leading custody bank BNY Mellon;

The ability to map yearly cash flows with select T-bill maturities;

Real-time visibility into trade details and holdings;

Transparent and competitive pricing;

Kyriba customers can reach out to their representative for access to Jiko Money Storage.

What does Kyriba do?

Kyriba enables CFOs and their teams to transform the way they activate liquidity as a real-time, dynamic vehicle to grow and create business value while protecting against financial risk.

With 2,500 customers worldwide and 25 million payments processed daily, Kyriba's platform connects internal treasury, risk, payment, and working capital applications to vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers.

Based on a secure and scalable SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence, Kyriba enables businesses around the world to maximise growth opportunities, protect against losses from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation.