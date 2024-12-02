Kyriba announces real-time payments integration through JP Morgan API

The integration reportedly allows Kyriba clients that are also JP Morgan clients to send real-time payments in the US through The Clearing House’s RTP network. Kyriba revealed that in addition to the faster payment transmission and acknowledgement, real-time payments on The Clearing House’s RTP network can be sent on-demand, simplifying the reconciliation and back office application of payments as compared to managing batch files.

Kyriba offers solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain finance. Kyriba delivers a SaaS enterprise platform set for tackling complex financial challenges. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations.