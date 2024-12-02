Kyriba and US Bank augment real-time payments for businesses

With new API-powered payment connectors, clients of both US Bank and Kyriba can now easily send instant payments to vendors, customers, and employees from their US Bank accounts within their existing Kyriba dashboard. For clients of both companies, these connectors reduce time and resources required to enable new payment methods.











Adding embedded payments with real-time APIs

Officials from US Banks said that they’re focused on streamlining the process of enabling instant payments for their clients to help them quickly experience the competitive advantage that comes with delivering payments in real-time, 24/7. This is one of the ways they are bringing embedded payments to the market. With real-time APIs, they’re meeting their customers where they are, easily embedding payment solutions directly into their existing systems.

In addition to instant RTP Network payments, joint US Bank and Kyriba clients can leverage the API connectors to send Zelle payments. The solution also provides businesses with real-time visibility into bank account balance and transaction reporting, which helps improve cash flow management.

Kyriba’s representatives said that the partnership between Kyriba and US Bank enables their customers to reduce payments costs, strengthen supplier relationships, and improve cash visibility and forecasting. Combined with Kyriba’s real-time fraud detection and account validation, Kyriba and US Bank are delivering secure and compliant payment processing that operates at machine speed.